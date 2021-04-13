Head-To-Head Contrast: State Street (NYSE:STT) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get State Street alerts:

91.8% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares State Street and Carter Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 2.30 $2.24 billion $6.17 13.90 Carter Bankshares $169.01 million 2.19 $11.90 million N/A N/A

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

State Street has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for State Street and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 7 6 0 2.36 Carter Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $82.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.62%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than State Street.

Summary

State Street beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. The company operates through 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.