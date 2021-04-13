HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Trading Up 6.6%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52. 969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several brokerages have commented on HHR. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,234,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

