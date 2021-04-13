HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HHR. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHR opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

