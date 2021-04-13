Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $469.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 469 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 9471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The company has a market capitalization of £399.21 million and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

