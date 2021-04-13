Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

