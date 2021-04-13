Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,244 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.35% of Juniper Industrial worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JIH opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

