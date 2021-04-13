Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.50 Million in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.87% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

