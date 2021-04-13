Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

