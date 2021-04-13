Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

