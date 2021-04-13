Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.