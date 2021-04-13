Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,127,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

