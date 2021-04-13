Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

