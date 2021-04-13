Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

JNPR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

