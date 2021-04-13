Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at $411,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

