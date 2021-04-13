Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.46 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 460,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 294,445 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 147,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 198,179 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIC stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

