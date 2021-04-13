Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.71 Million Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Colony Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 1,018.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 2,648,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,456 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,179,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.