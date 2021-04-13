HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Update

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,974. HealthWarehouse.com has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

