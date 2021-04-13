HeartBout (HB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $878.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $304,936.33 and approximately $878.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

