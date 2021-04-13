Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Up 18.3% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $377.25 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.62 or 0.00334804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,861,683 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

