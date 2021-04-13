HedgeTrade Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $564.18 million and approximately $93,040.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00031491 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021549 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

