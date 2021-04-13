HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 285.7% in March

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,344. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

