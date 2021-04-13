Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 286.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Heineken stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 16,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070. Heineken has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

