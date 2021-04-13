Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $371.16

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.16 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.66). Helical shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.47), with a volume of 77,052 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of £506.27 million and a PE ratio of 36.43.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

