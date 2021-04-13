Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 407.6% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSDT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.