Helix (HLIX) Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Helix has a market capitalization of $339,593.87 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003764 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.