HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of HLE opened at €46.30 ($54.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.51. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 12-month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

