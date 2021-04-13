Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $248,709.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $234.26 million and approximately $248,709.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.49 or 0.00418915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002275 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

