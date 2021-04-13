Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.24. 15,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 6,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

