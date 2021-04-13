Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 514.3% in March

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLLPF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

