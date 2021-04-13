Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 514.3% in March

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HLLPF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12.
About Hello Pal International
