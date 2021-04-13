HelloGold (HGT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $522,023.68 and $1,839.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

