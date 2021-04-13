Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 282.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $412.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

