Hemington Wealth Management Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

