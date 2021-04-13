Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 3,193 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,210,000.

Shares of VT opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

