Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HEMP opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Hemp alerts:

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.