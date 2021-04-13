HempCoin (THC) One Day Volume Hits $32,111.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 98% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $32,111.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,451,209 coins and its circulating supply is 261,316,059 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

