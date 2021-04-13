Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 73,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.