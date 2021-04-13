Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $29.54.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.