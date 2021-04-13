Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 258,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,654. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Heritage Cannabis
