Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 258,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,654. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

