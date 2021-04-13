Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report sales of $37.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.67 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

