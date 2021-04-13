Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.59 or 0.00010428 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039238 BTC.

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

