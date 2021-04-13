HEROcoin Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $143,807.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.