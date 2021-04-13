HeroNode Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $324.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $479,791.60 and $324.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 158.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

