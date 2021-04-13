Hersha Hospitality Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,858% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Shares of HT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

