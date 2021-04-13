Hexavest Inc. Acquires 8,382 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19,957.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

