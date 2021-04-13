Hexavest Inc. Buys 22,989 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5,008.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

