Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

