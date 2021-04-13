Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK opened at $191.71 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

