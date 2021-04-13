Hexavest Inc. Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,035.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 129,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 41,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

