Hexavest Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $227.75 and a one year high of $315.37. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average of $282.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

