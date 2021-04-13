Hexavest Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9,766.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 153.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.91 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

